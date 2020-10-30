Trippie Redd Is Set Ablaze Via Voodoo Doll In His ‘Love Scars 4’ Video

Trippie Redd released his new hotly anticipated album Pegasus today after a long buildup that included singles “Sleepy Hallow” and “I Got You” featuring Busta Rhymes. To punctuate the release, he later shared the video for “Love Scars 4,” an emo reconciliation bid that finds him insisting the object of his affection still feels the same way bout him. The video suggests otherwise, as Trippie’s female lead uses a voodoo doll to set him on fire and drown him.

Among the tracks that Trippie released in the run-up to Pegasus‘ release, the Canton, Ohio sing-rapper also crooned alongside PartyNextDoor on “Excitement,” channeled his inner rockstar on “Dreamer,” and reunited with Young Thug on “Spaceships” after previously rapping with the Atlanta trap maven on “Yell Oh” from the deluxe edition of his 2019 Love Songs 4 You album.

In other adventures this year, Trippie reportedly pushed his label, TenThousand Projects, to create a half-million-dollar initiative dedicated to social justice, donating funds to programs designed to empower Black Americans. Trippie also appeared on the posthumous Juice WRLD single, “Tell Me U Luv Me,” Juice’s second single since his death last year. Trippie was especially affected by Juice’s passing, promising to give up hard drugs in an impassioned social media video a few weeks later.

