Today, cloud rap standout Trippie Redd announced his 25-city Tripp At Knight Tour, produced by Live Nation and presented by Rolling Loud. Kicking off August 25 at The Armory in Minneapolis, the tour will see the Canton, Ohio rapper joined by fellow 10K Project artist Iann Dior and SoFayGo, a rising TikTok favorite out of Atlanta who is associated with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at trippieredd.com.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of one of Trippie’s most successful years yet. In 2020, he released Pegasus, his third studio album, which debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 chart. This year, he followed up with the deluxe version, Neon Shark vs. Pegasus, which was produced by Travis Barker, and released the single “Miss The Rage” with Playboi Carti, giving both artists their highest-charting single to date (No. 11 on the Hot 100).

See below for the dates of the Tripp At Knight tour.

8/25 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

8/27 Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Amphitheatre Park

8/28 St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

8/29 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

8/31 Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

9/1 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/3 Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

9/5 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

9/6 Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

9/8 Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

9/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

9/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann

9/14 Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/15 Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

9/17 Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

9/18 Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

9/19 Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre

9/22 Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

9/23 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/26 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

9/28 Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10/1 Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

10/3 Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

10/5 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

10/6 Los Angeles, CA @ Performance Venue at Hollywood Park