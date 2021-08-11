Since 2017’s A Love Letter To You, Trippie Redd has managed to release an album a year. Last year saw Pegasus, but so far he hasn’t released a follow-up. With 2021 just months away from coming to a close, the rapper has been working hard to keep the streak going. And now, at long last, he let fans know this year wouldn’t break it.

On Wednesday, Trippie announced August 20 as the release date for his next album, Trip At Knight. He also unveiled its tracklist, which will feature 18 songs and guest appearances from Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, Polo G, Sofaygo, Ski Mask The Slump God, XXXTentacion, BabyFace Ray, Sada Baby, and Icewear Vezzo.

With Trip At Knight just a little over a week away from arriving, fans can revisit the album’s lead singles, “Miss The Rage” and “Holy Smokes.”

You can check out the artwork for Trip At Knight above and the tracklist for the album below.

1. “Molly Heart”

2. “MP5” Feat. Sofaygo

3. “Betrayal” Feat. Drake

4. “Finish Life”

5. “Holy Smokes” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

6. “Super Cell”

7. “Miss The Rage” Feat. Playboi Carti

8. “Supernatural”

9. “Demon Time” Feat. Ski Mask The Slump God

10. “Matt Hardy 999” Feat. Juice WRLD

11. “Vibes”

12. “New Money”

13. “Danny Phantom” Feat. XXXTentacion

14. “Space Time”

15. “Baki”

16. “iPhone”

17. “Rich MF” Feat. Polo G & Lil Durk

18. “Captain Crunch” Feat. BabyFace Ray, Sada Baby & Icewear Vezzo

Trip At Knight is out 8/20 via 10K Projects.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.