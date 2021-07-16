Since breaking out with his debut project, A Love Letter To You, back in 2017, Trippie Redd has made it a point to deliver at least one full-length effort, if not more, to his fans every year. Highlight releases in the years that followed include 2018’s Life’s A Trip, 2019’s A Love Letter To You 4, and 2020’s Pegasus. Trippie will continue this streak with his upcoming effort, Trip At Knight, but not without calling for a prior collaborator in Lil Uzi Vert for their latest track together, “Holy Smokes.”

Trippie and Lil Uzi celebrate their riches on the new track while listing the different ways they can spend their money and enjoy the lavish lifestyles that appear before them. While an official tracklist for Trip At Knight has yet to be revealed, the project is locked in for a July 23 release date, meaning fans will only have to wait an extra week before they can get their hands on it. Trip At Knight will feature the rapper’s previous single, “Miss The Rage” with Playboi Carti, which became his highest-charting single when it debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard singles chart. Trippie also announced a 25-city tour for the album in partnership with Rolling Loud

As for Lil Uzi Vert, the track is the rapper’s latest guest feature, coming just a few weeks after he teamed up with Tyler The Creator and Pharrell for “Juggernaut.” In disappointing news, the new song also comes after he was accused of stalking and abusing his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Byrd.

