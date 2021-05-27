The concept meeting for Trippie Redd’s new “Miss The Rage” video with Playboi Carti must have included the phrase “homemade rage room” somewhere because that’s exactly what they wound up creating. The video opens with the punk-influenced rappers pouring gasoline all over an old car at an abandoned lot and setting it on fire, then chucking other random bits of garbage at the resulting blaze as they perform their long-awaited, much-beloved collaboration.

The video, which arrives just about three weeks after the initial release, might be just the thing to increase anticipation for Trippie’s upcoming fifth album Trip At Knight, which is expected to release in July. He’s been previewing new music via Instagram non-stop since his last project, the deluxe version of Pegasus, produced in conjunction with Travis Barker, was released at the beginning of the year. In the meantime, Trippie was also announced as one of over 20 artists set to appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming film F9.

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti is a month removed from his “Sky” video and has been teasing a project of his own on Instagram, where he wrote “i waNt to DroP like RN.”

Watch Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti’s “Miss The Rage” video above.