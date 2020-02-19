Trippie Redd and Russ may make for an unlikely tandem, but on Trippie’s new single, “The Way,” the two seemingly opposite rappers have surprising chemistry as they croon their way through a wistful chorus and trade verses about heartbreak over a guitar-driven, downtempo Pearl Lion beat. The track features co-production from Pearl Lion and Beat Club and appears on the upcoming deluxe edition of Trippie’s fourth mixtape, A Love Letter to You 4, originally released in November 2019. The song seemingly proves that Russ, long considered something of a curmudgeon in hip-hop circles, is way more open to working with his peers and has a relatable side as well.

While the original version of the tape featured 21 songs(!), the upcoming deluxe edition — expected to release this Friday, February 21, will feature both “The Way” and “Yell Oh” featuring Young Thug. Russ and Young Thug will join an all-star cast of guest artists that includes the late Juice WRLD, the currently incarcerated YNW Melly, emerging Seattle star Lil Mosey, Miami firestarter Smokepurpp, Toronto’s Tory Lanez, 2019 breakout star DaBaby, and Trippie’s fellow Soundcloud stars Lil Yachty and Pi’erre Bourne. The deluxe version is also rumored to feature Swae Lee, Lil Durk, and Lil Wayne.

Trippie has had something of an odd few months. After A Love Letter to You 4 debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, he became the subject of a diss on Eminem’s new album Music To Be Murdered By. The Canton, OH rapper is also reportedly getting clean from all drugs other than weed in the wake of his friend Juice WRLD’s death.

Watch the visualizer for “The Way” above.