For the fourth straight year, Trippie Redd returns with a brand new album for his steadily growing fanbase to enjoy. His 2019 project, A Love Letter To You 4, became his first release to reach the No. 1 spot on the albums chart. Less than a year later, the Ohio native is back in action with his third album, Pegasus. Led by a trio of singles, one of the new standouts on his new album comes in the form of another Young Thug collaboration with “Spaceships.” The track is a breezy effort that looks to emulate the success of their 2018 collab, “Forever Ever.”

Young Thug also appeared on the deluxe version of A Love Letter To You 4 with him and Trippie’s “Yell Oh” track. As for the Pegasus album, Trippie’s third album arrives with appearances PartyNextDoor, Rich The Kid, Future, Quavo, Lil Mosey, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne, and more. Trippie rolled out the album with help from Busta Rhymes thanks to their “I Got You” track, one that sampled the hip-hop legend’s “I Know What You Want” track with Mariah Carey. He also boosted anticipation for the album with the PartyNextDoor-featured “Excitement.”

