A Korean hip-hop outlet probably isn’t the first place one would go looking to find out about a potential joint project between Post Malone and Ty Dolla Sign, two of pop and R&Bs biggest stars at the moment, but considering how influential K-Pop has become in the past few years, maybe it’s something we should all start getting used to. Ty recently revealed in an interview with HiphopLE that he and Post have doubled down on their “Psycho” and “Spicy” chemistry to work on a collaborative album he says is “coming soon.”

While speaking about his collaborative chemistry with fellow hook master Jeremih, which resulted in 2018’s joint album Mih-Ty, Dolla Sign explained that the two decided to string together their favorite songs out of about 50 rough drafts. Ruminating on whether he would repeat the process with another artist, he gives a mischievous grin to the camera and says, “Who knows if I might do it again, but I’m sure it’s possible. Posty and Ty Dolla Sign album coming soon.” Although it seems he was jokingly speculating on the possibility rather than making a solid promise, there will no doubt be plenty of fans of the two who can’t wait to see it become a reality.

Ty Dolla Sign’s new album Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is out now, while Post Malone recently fell off the Hot 100 for the first time in years.

Watch Ty’s interview above.