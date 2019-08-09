Getty Image

Ty Dolla Sign may have debuted his new single “Hottest In The City” on The Tonight Show a few days ago, but the performance naturally had to leave out a few things. As it turns out, the complete track, released today, not only features foot-stomping production from fan-favorite Memphis beat maker Tay Keith but also has a pair of special guests: Memphis’ own Juicy J and Project Pat, who drop by to deliver signature verses with that unmistakable Tennesee twang.

While Ty is generally known for his soulful hooks and smoky vocals, here he’s just a degree removed from his raunchy rap counterparts as they sing their praises to loose women, fast cars, and good weed. The fast-paced beat will be familiar to fans of Tay Keith’s kick-driven, club-ready work with Drake and Travis Scott and something of a departure for the usually laid-back Ty — in a good way.

The song is the second single from Ty’s upcoming album, Sex Symbol, after the J. Cole-featuring “Purple Emoji.” It is tentatively rumored to also contain features from the likes of Travis Scott and Future, as well as being a potential home for the anticipated Kanye West collaboration “Ego Death” that’s been teased online in fan videos of live performances from Kanye. The album is coming soon via Atlantic Records. Stay tuned.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.