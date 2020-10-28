Ty Dolla Sign’s new album Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is out now and in a well-timed promotional effort, the LA singer made his return to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series with a Tiny Desk At-Home performance of some of the album’s tracks, including “Temptations,” “Ego Death,” and “Your Turn.” He also added a few other fan-favorite catalog singles, with “Or Nah,” “Paranoid,” and his chorus from “Something New” all fitting the “featuring Ty Dolla Sign” theme.

The concert itself is relatively low-key as Ty clears out space in his own office for his band and DJ as they play smooth renditions of his hits and Ty shows off his vocal chops. Ty also picks up his MPC machine for the intro to “Ego Death,” showing his proficiency at using the device as his band embellishes the house-influenced hit.

Speaking of features, Ty contributed a number of his signature pop-up appearances to other artists in the lead-up to his album release, turning his visibility into near-ubiquity. He assisted SZA with her comeback single “Hit Different,” Big Sean with his romantic, Jhene Aiko-featuring “Body Language,” and he’ll be dueting with Ariana Grande on her new album Positions.

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

