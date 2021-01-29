Last year, Ty Dolla Sign released his third album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign. The 25-track effort became one of the standout R&B albums of the year and a big part of its popularity can be credited to “Spicy” with Post Malone. The song became a favorite to many listeners and now, it’s received the remix treatment with help from YG, Tyga, and J Balvin.

Ty Dolla Sign leads the way on the remix with a new verse that sees him showing off his Spanish skills for a couple of bars. J Balvin steps through with a strictly Spanish verse of his own before YG brings his energy and undeniable confidence for a quick set of sixteen bars. Tyga adds some raps to the mix before Post Malone appears with his verse from the song’s original version.

The remix is just the latest piece of content Ty has given us since dropping Featuring Ty Dolla Sign. After its release, he brought his talents to NPR for a Tiny Desk concert, gave an impressive cover of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and joined Tiesto for “The Business, Pt. II.”

Press play on the “Spicy” remix above.

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.