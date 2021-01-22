One of the few singles Tiesto released to fans last year was his lively track, “The Business.” The song’s original composition was upheld by a distorted voice that prompted fans to “get down to business.” Months later, the producer has re-released the song but this time with help from Ty Dolla Sign, who lends his sultry vocals to “The Business, Pt. II.” After recruiting the “Spicy” singer to the track, Tiesto spoke about his addition in a statement.

“The worldwide response to ‘The Business’ has been incredible,” Tiesto said. “There is nothing better than combining diverse sounds and genres to create something truly special and Ty’s smooth R&B vocals really takes this track to the next level. I have always been a huge fan of Ty’s work… he’s an exceptional talent and I am thrilled we got to collab on this.” He added, “I am very excited to share this new version with both of our fans around the world!”

Ty also showed his excitement around the track saying, “We got one! Thankful for being a part of this legendary moment. Always been a fan of Tiesto.” The song’s release comes after the West Coast crooner concluded his 2020 with his Featuring Ty Dolla Sign album and a group of music videos.

Listen to “The Business, Pt. II” in the video above.

