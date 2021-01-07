Tyga nearly completed 2020 without sharing a new project, but in the last month he finally dropped a new batch of songs. His mixtape Well Done Fever came on Christmas Day, and now we have a video for the track “Nigo In Beverly Hills.” It places Tyga on a tarmac, where viewers can see a private jet and luxury cars behind him. The flashy affair continues when a beautiful woman joins him and the two board the plane filled with jewelry and bundles of money, which he uses to flex some muscle.

The Well Done Fever mixtape is the fifth installment in Tyga’s Well Done series, which he launched in 2010. The new tape arrived seven years after Well Done 4 and it finds him giving his own take on a number of popular hip-hop tracks, including Pop Smoke’s “For The Night” and “Foreigner,” Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum,” and Lil Baby’s “We Paid.” The project was also a follow-up to his 2019 album Legendary, which many heralded as his comeback album, especially since it helped him land a new contract with Columbia Records.

Outside of Well Done Fever, Tyga’s 2020 saw him launch an OnlyFans management and lifestyle company and release a slew of guest features.

You can watch the “Nigo In Beverly Hills” video above.

Well Done Fever is out now. Get it on DatPiff here.