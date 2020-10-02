Tyga Is Reportedly Using OnlyFans To Share Explicit Photos Of Himself

After Beyonce gave a shout-out to content-sharing service OnlyFans on her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” (courtesy of a line penned by her husband Jay-Z), a wave of established stars have since started their own accounts to shore up COVID-related financial losses due to the death of live entertainment. Bella Thorne, Cardi B, and Rubi Rose are among those to join OnlyFans since the lockdown, but the trend hasn’t been limited to just women; Swae Lee also joined in June.

It’s also not always what fans have assumed. While explicit content is seemingly the norm and even encouraged, several accounts — such as independent New Orleans rapper 3D Na’Tee’s — have foregone nudity altogether. However, you’re here, so you know the subject of this post isn’t one of them. “Money Mouf” rapper Tyga was the latest male celebrity to join the platform and he’s decidedly all-in on the explicit content, according to fans on Twitter who report seeing exactly what the “Ayy Macarena” rapper is working with while he’s “Bored In The House” with the adult film stars currently populating his Instagram feed.

The “Rack City” rapper made no announcement, opting for a cryptic emoji post on Twitter, but it didn’t take long for enthusiastic fans to begin posting their responses. Apparently, the photos in question were already previously leaked, so if anyone was expecting a full-on career shift from porn producer to on-screen talent (Tyga really did produce an adult film named after his then-biggest hit, but I’m not gonna link to it or anything), they’ll likely be a tad bit disappointed. With that said, check out the best responses below.

