Tyga Announces Too Raww, His OnlyFans Management And Lifestyle Company

Earlier this year, Tyga joined names like Bella Thorne, Cardi B, Rubi Rose, and Swae Lee as stars who hopped on the OnlyFans wave with their own accounts. The rapper opted to share explicit photos of himself on the content-sharing platform and it caused fans to jump on Twitter to share their suprised reactions to his OnlyFans. After gaining a decent amount of money from the platform, Tyga is taking his relationship with it a step further with the launch of Too Raww, a management and lifestyle company aimed at helping users who are just getting started on OnlyFans.

According to HotNewHipHop, Tyga launched Too Raww a couple of weeks ago but did not reveal what services the lifestyle, entertainment, and management company would offer to its client. On Wednesday, he posted a flyer to the Too Raww Instagram page that called for users who want to get started on OnlyFans. “Looking to be a Too Raww Model? Looking to start OnlyFans? Or get OnlyFans management?” the post asked before prompting users to send a direct message if they are interested. It is still unknown what specific services Too Raww clients will get in return for signing up for the management and lifestyle company.

Aside from his OnlyFans, Tyga recently joined Blxst and Ty Dolla Sign for their “Chosen” collab. Prior to that, he worked with Lil Mosey and Swae Lee on “Krabby Step.”

You can check out the Too Raww post above.

