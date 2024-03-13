Abbott Elementary is having quite a star-studded third season. In the first six episodes alone, the Award-winning sitcom has had guest spots from Josh Segarra, Casey Frey, Sabrina Brier, Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, and most recently Bradley Cooper. It seems like everybody who’s anybody is vying for a spot on Abbott — including one St. Louis rapper.

Today (March 13), “Skee-Yee” hitmaker Sexyy Red expressed interest in appearing on the show.

“How I get on Abbott elementary?,” said the rapper in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Though she didn’t expand upon this, nor has the show’s creator Quinta Brunson responded, it wouldn’t be the first time a rapper has guest starred on Abbott Elementary. Last season, Vince Staples had a multi-episode arc.

Plus, this is all part of Sexyy’s plan to become a household name, as she previously revealed in an interview with Billboard.

I’m going to just be getting richer, bigger, more trendier. I’m going to be everywhere,” she says. “I’m going to be in it for the long haul, [but] not even on purpose, though. Even if I try to stop rapping, they’re going to take some sh*t, turn it into something, put me on the blogs, make it something it doesn’t even have to be, so Imma be here for a minute.”