Drake Turned Out To Be The Flog Gnaw Mystery Headliner But Some Fans Wanted Frank Ocean Instead

Fans at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Sunday night weren’t feeling the mystery headliner when it was revealed that Drake would be closing the festival with help from ASAP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert. The unenthusiastic reception supposedly contributed to Drake ending his set early, leaving Twitter buzzing with discussion and debate about the choice of headliner and the crowd’s motivations for booing Drake.

The mystery performer was set up by Tyler, who thanked the crowd for eight successful years of Flog Gnaw before asking, “Can I bring out a friend?” That friend turned out to be ASAP Rocky, who performed a pair of songs before jokingly telling Tyler, “I hate you.” Tyler returned to introduce his next friend, Lil Uzi Vert, who performed two songs of his own before trolling his host himself, calling Tyler “old.”

But the crowd went absolutely bananas for Drake when he skipped out from backstage to his hit “Started From The Bottom.” He launched into his own set, and eventually, it became clear that he had closing duties for the night. That’s when (some) members of the crowd turned on him. For what it’s worth, from where I was standing, I couldn’t even hear any boos and the crowd around me seemed pretty excited for each song Drake played, touching on recent collaborations like “Going Bad,” songs from his last album Scorpion, and eventually a few throwbacks from Nothing Was The Same and Views, apparently at Tyler’s request.

It seemed, though, that some members of the crowd had heard a rumor that the closer would be Frank Ocean, and nothing short of an appearance from the man himself would appease them. The song may say, “You can’t always get what you want,” but in this case, the replacement was less than satisfactory. Check out more reactions below.

