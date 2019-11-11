Fans at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Sunday night weren’t feeling the mystery headliner when it was revealed that Drake would be closing the festival with help from ASAP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert. The unenthusiastic reception supposedly contributed to Drake ending his set early, leaving Twitter buzzing with discussion and debate about the choice of headliner and the crowd’s motivations for booing Drake.

DRAKE WAS FUCKING LIT THANK YOU @tylerthecreator and FUCK YOU to all the fans that booed Drake off. Bunch of ungrateful fucks ruined it not only for myself, but I’m sure for Drake and Tyler also because that man didn’t even say bye and thanks like he always does. #CFG2019 pic.twitter.com/NARS0kJ42D — Christopher Ryan (@Chris_Alcocer1) November 11, 2019

The mystery performer was set up by Tyler, who thanked the crowd for eight successful years of Flog Gnaw before asking, “Can I bring out a friend?” That friend turned out to be ASAP Rocky, who performed a pair of songs before jokingly telling Tyler, “I hate you.” Tyler returned to introduce his next friend, Lil Uzi Vert, who performed two songs of his own before trolling his host himself, calling Tyler “old.”

Incase you wanted to see Drake get booed off stage at flog gnaw… bruh pic.twitter.com/TgyqWvOZtq — Baby Carrot (@lrroze89) November 11, 2019

But the crowd went absolutely bananas for Drake when he skipped out from backstage to his hit “Started From The Bottom.” He launched into his own set, and eventually, it became clear that he had closing duties for the night. That’s when (some) members of the crowd turned on him. For what it’s worth, from where I was standing, I couldn’t even hear any boos and the crowd around me seemed pretty excited for each song Drake played, touching on recent collaborations like “Going Bad,” songs from his last album Scorpion, and eventually a few throwbacks from Nothing Was The Same and Views, apparently at Tyler’s request.

Here is Drake performing my grandma’s favorite song before he got booed off by those ungrateful little children. I was actually very much enjoying his set how he was weaving through hit after hit. I appreciate you @Drake 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/16nfb4WOWd — Victoria Hernandez (@LadyViii) November 11, 2019

It seemed, though, that some members of the crowd had heard a rumor that the closer would be Frank Ocean, and nothing short of an appearance from the man himself would appease them. The song may say, “You can’t always get what you want,” but in this case, the replacement was less than satisfactory. Check out more reactions below.

Seeing lots of video of Drake getting boo’d at Camp Flog. It sucks because Tyler books this festival himself. The lineup reflects his personal tastes and these are artists he usually has relationships with (Tyler asked Drake to do it as a favor). The disrespect is astounding. — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) November 11, 2019

I said drake went up stupid pic.twitter.com/wSXLGKFc2P — 💭 (@LeeSpielman) November 11, 2019

How hipster do you have to be free Drake hahaha thats insane — P-Lo aka Lil Stunna (@p_lo) November 11, 2019

u camp flog gnaw checkered pants septum piercing corny locket chain wearing ungrateful idiots got 2 c drake n ur complaining ? u mindless fucks — erica (@boiRIC) November 11, 2019

Y’all got my nigga drake fucked up & y’all got TYLER fucked up . — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) November 11, 2019

the crowd at camp flog gnaw waiting for frank ocean to come out after booing drake off the stage pic.twitter.com/Y3K1kaC0TM — a gecko (@itus666) November 11, 2019

I just watched Camp Flog Gnaw boo Drake.

A bunch of entitled ass kids, man. pic.twitter.com/w3wRpabin5 — my (@peepeebleed) November 11, 2019

“ Where’s Frank Ocean? Dude fuck Drake his music trash. IGOR Album of the year” pic.twitter.com/FthsNlX9Jc — Andrew🔥🌵 (@boixandrew) November 11, 2019

camp flog gnaw crowd after expecting frank for no reason, booing off drake, cutting set short pic.twitter.com/YeJBuevfJ1 — colin (@_colinstapleton) November 11, 2019

Drake about to rap about y’all booeing him on stage at camp flog gnaw on his next album — 🍒💣 (@smuckersbytyler) November 11, 2019