Tyler The Creator gave fans a peek behind the creative curtain today, revealing a little bit of his process while promising some exciting news for the days ahead.

“CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT,” he revealed on Twitter. “SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT.” The first is “Dogtooth,” the video for which you can watch above.

In the video, Ty climbs into the cab of a crane, with which he lifts his Rolls Royce Phantom into the air… just a light flex, you know. There’s also a great top-down aerial shot through the sunroof of his classic BMW as the consummate performer does donuts and raps to the camera overhead. Lyrically, it’s all straight-up braggadocio, with lines like “my girl look like Zazie Beetz and Kelis” punctuating a relaxed flow over a glittery, Neptunes-ish beat.

The infobox on the YouTube for “Dogtooth” bears the more exciting notice: Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale — billed as “a collection of songs that didnt make the original album” — will be out on 3/31 via Columbia Records.