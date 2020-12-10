Tyler The Creator Assists Channel Tres On The Uptempo ‘Fuego’

Compton dance-hop upstart Channel Tres has released his third EP, I Can’t Go Outside, a day early after announcing its intended release date, December 11, earlier this week. The seven-track EP features guest appearances from Tinashe and Tyler The Creator, the latter appearing on the track “Fuego,” which Tres broke out as a single today as well.

Featuring a typically uptempo beat and deadpan verses from Tres and Tyler, “Fuego” serves a double purpose in addition to its lewd dancefloor come-ons. Speaking to Apple Music about the collaboration, Tres explained, “‘fuego’ was the first song I wrote when I started the project. It was just really about me questioning my art, like, ‘Yo, it ain’t that bad. Why are you scared of this shit?’… So, that’s just me questioning myself as an artist and why am I doing it and stuff like that. And then, Tyler comes in and just kind of shuts up all my doubt. He definitely blessed me with that verse, for sure.”

“Fuego” is the two artists’ second outing as a collective, after Tres remixed Tyler’s “Earfquake” into a techno bop. Tres can also be found on Disclosure’s new album, Energy.

Listen to “Fuego” above. I Can’t Go Outside is out now. Get it here.