Over the past few years, Tyler The Creator has seemingly become more and more interested in publicly sharing parts of his creative process with his fans and followers, and that trend continues with his new album Chromakopia. After securing the No. 1 Billboard spot for the second week in a row, Tyler posted a video of behind-the-scenes clips from the album’s recording process titled “Mask Is Off” — a reference to a song from the album called “Take Your Mask Off.”

Like the song, which contains a vulnerable look at some of Tyler’s insecurities with its admonishment to listeners to be their true selves, “Mask Is Off” finds Tyler baring parts of his process he’s previously admitted to being shy about, such as his singing. We also see his production work, instrumentation, engineering, and collaboration, as he works out bars, beats, choruses, and melodies, both in his own private bubble and with collaborators like Daniel Caesar and Thundercat. (The recording for “Sticky” looks like the most fun anyone’s ever had in a recording booth since the ’80s.)

You can watch “Mask Is Off” above.