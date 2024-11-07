tyler the creator
Getty Image
Tyler The Creator Thanks People Who Hated (Or Loved) ‘Chromakopia’ For Listening To The Album

By some measures, Tyler The Creator’s Chromakopia could be considered the biggest album of his career so far. Not only is it his third straight/total No. 1, but it also spawned his first two top-10 songs ever. In light of how the album has been received, Tyler is feeling gratitude, even towards those who don’t love the project.

In a post shared on his Instagram Story, Tyler wrote:

“thank you to everyone who has listened, skimmed through, put it on repeat, turned off, loved it, hated it, grew on, grown off, related to, was foreign to, anything.

i really appreciate any ears.

im at a different point in my life than i was when most of you met me so to share these thoughts or feelings that i may/may not have lightly touched on before felt like such a release, and to see so many of you resonate with it is such a great feeling ive never experienced.

thank you [green heart emoji].”

Meanwhile, Tyler also recently addressed Taylor Swift fans over their attempts to cancel him, saying, “I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist ass. Bringing up old lyrics, b*tch, go listen to ‘Tron Cat,’ I don’t give a f*ck. They gonna bring out the old me.”

