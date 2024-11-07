By some measures, Tyler The Creator’s Chromakopia could be considered the biggest album of his career so far. Not only is it his third straight/total No. 1, but it also spawned his first two top-10 songs ever. In light of how the album has been received, Tyler is feeling gratitude, even towards those who don’t love the project.

In a post shared on his Instagram Story, Tyler wrote:

“thank you to everyone who has listened, skimmed through, put it on repeat, turned off, loved it, hated it, grew on, grown off, related to, was foreign to, anything. i really appreciate any ears. im at a different point in my life than i was when most of you met me so to share these thoughts or feelings that i may/may not have lightly touched on before felt like such a release, and to see so many of you resonate with it is such a great feeling ive never experienced. thank you [green heart emoji].”

Meanwhile, Tyler also recently addressed Taylor Swift fans over their attempts to cancel him, saying, “I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist ass. Bringing up old lyrics, b*tch, go listen to ‘Tron Cat,’ I don’t give a f*ck. They gonna bring out the old me.”