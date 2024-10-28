Tyler The Creator’s new album Chromakopia just dropped this morning (October 28). The project is full of features, but none of them are credited on the tracklist, so fans have been having fun figuring out who guests on the album.

“Sticky” is particularly stacked, and fans are also convinced they hear Childish Gambino on “I Killed You.” Another observation, albeit a less prominent one, is that Gambino can also be heard on the following track, “Judge Judy.” (For what it’s worth, Gambino is credited on both songs on Genius.)

Glover also joined Tyler at his Coachella set earlier this year. There, Tyler spoke about the rags-to-riches nature of their relationship, saying, “You know what’s sick? I used to hate that n****. Seriously, I don’t know why, I gotta go to therapy to figure it out. But then this n**** put this song called ‘Urn’ out, U-R-N. It was so undeniable, n****, I was at conflict with myself. I’m like, ‘F*ck, how could a n**** that I hate so much be so good?’ And now, the tables have turned and this n**** barely returns my calls. Donald, I f*ck with you. Thank you for putting out sh*t that exceeds expectations or the perception that n****s like us should make. I love you, thank you for existing, and thank you for coming out.”

Listen to “I Killed You” above and “Judge Judy” below.

Chromakopia is out now via Columbia. Find more information here.