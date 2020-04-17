Tyler The Creator Puts A Mellow Spin On A Remix Of La Roux’s ‘Automatic Driver’

Tyler The Creator puts his own, mellow spin on a remix of La Roux’s Supervision single, “Automatic Driver,” once again showing off his versatility as a producer. Turning the upbeat bop into a more laid-back tune, Tyler gives La Roux’s dance floor anthem more of a hazy, kick-back-on-the-couch feel, slowing down everything from the tempo to La Roux’s voice. It’s not quite chopped-and-screwed; the beat is reminiscent of mid-2000s Pharrell and La Roux doesn’t sound like she’s singing through mud. If the original sounds like a sunny day, the remix is that day’s relaxing twilight.

The remix may seem like it comes from out of the blue, but the two artists have actually previously collaborated on Tyler’s Grammy-winning album, Igor, on the song “Gone, Gone / Thank You.” La Roux sings background vocals on the track, which also features CeeLo Green and a spoken outro from comedian Jerrod Carmichael. La Roux released Supervision in February of this year. Check out the original version of “Automatic Driver” below.

Tyler also showed off his production chops on another weekend release, Westside Gunn’s Pray For Paris. Tyler produced the beat for “Party Wit Pop Smoke” and also contributes a verse to “327” alongside Joey Badass.

Listen to Tyler The Creator’s remix of La Roux’s “Automatic Driver” above.