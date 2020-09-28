The presidential election is in just 36 days and, excluding Lil Baby who recently refused to get involved in politics, many musicians have come forward to urge fans to vote. Taylor Swift encouraged her followers to check their registration status on National Voter Registration Day and Lil Dicky promised to post his nudes if fans registered. Now, Tyler The Creator is the latest musician to discuss the importance of voting — and he took a more direct approach.

In a selfie video posted to Instagram, Tyler The Creator called out his young fans to “cast a f*cking vote” in November. The rapper admitted that this election will be his first time ever participating in an election, and he expects his fans to do the same:

“Look, I know I’m the last person y’all should ever take advice from but I’m reiterating what everyone else is saying. Please, please, if you are young and your f*ckin’ back don’t hurt, go and to them polls and cast a f*cking vote. And I didn’t give a f*ck about none of this sh*t just like a lot of y’all. This i actually going to be my first time voting. But I see the light. A lot of y’all going to be like, ‘My vote doesn’t matter and they’re going to pick who they want’ and yeah, you weird-ass n****, keep that up. Ya’ll was posting black squares and protesting from y’all phone and ‘rights’ this and was canceling everybody. N**** pull up. You want a new DA? Pull up. Y’all want all these rights and sh*t then pull up.”

Watch Tyler’s full video above.