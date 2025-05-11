Usher has had ladies around the globe hot and bothered since the 1990s. For the most part the “Good Good” singer’s sensual ways were something expressed in his music. However, during the Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency he decided to make it the most talked about moment on stage. This lustful heat has since been spotlighted as part of the Past Present Future Tour with a segment of feeding attendees cherries.

But during a recent performance, the evening’s lucky fan politely turned down the once in a lifetime moment for good reason. While chatting with the devoted supporter, she revealed a tattoo of the singer’s name on her inside forearm. Shocked by the fan’s commitment, Usher kissed the body arm. He then attempted to commence the cherry feeding (viewable here).

With Usher caught up in the mood, the fan quickly burst his bubble. After an awkward three-part standoff, the fans shouted something over the live band. Then Usher grabbed the microphone to say: “Oh sh*t, she’s allergic to cherries.”

This isn’t the first time Usher had to walk back his cherry stunt. At the 2025 Met Gala, Usher fed (the equally horny entertainer) Sabrina Carpenter a cherry which did not go over well with the pop star’s father. Usher then issued an apology to Poppa Carpenter.

From pissing off boyfriends and dads to nearly sending a fan into allergic shock, Usher can’t help but cause chaos whenever he performs.