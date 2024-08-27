After working with some of the biggest names in the music industry and thriving in the underground R&B scene, Victoria Monét had her mainstream breakthrough with her 2023 album, Jaguar II. The “On My Mama” singer won a bunch of Grammys (including Best New Artist), stole the show with a Michael Jackson homage at the 2024 BET Awards, and covered Usher at Coachella. Today, Monét released a new song with the R&B legend, “SOS (Sex On Sight),” which is just as seductive as you’d hope with that title.

You can listen above.

“’SOS (Sex On Sight)’ is about desire,” Monet said in a statement. “It’s about the urgency you feel when you need some love, physical touch and quality attention! Sometimes that desire can feel as urgent as being rescued from a natural disaster, or in this case rescued from your own sensual urges. Just like a storm, SOS summons and forewarns a lover of the rainfall that is to come and welcomes the beautiful relief from that desire. It feels romantic, playful, sultry and direct. Based in fantasy and the warmest tones of R&B. It feels timeless and we hope you enjoy the escape!”

“SOS (Sex On Sight)” is the first single from the deluxe edition of Jaguar II, which doesn’t have a release date yet.