The 2023 Met Gala went with a theme honoring late designer Karl Lagerfeld, and while that decision may have proven to be controversial, the assembled stars certainly went above and beyond to stick to it — especially Doja Cat, who went as Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette. Doja really committed to the bit, even going so far as to only “meow” in response to questions during her red-carpet interview with Emma Chamberlain.

The special effects artist who helped to create Doja’s facial prosthetic for the cat look shared some process photos on Instagram, while Instagram itself — along with Vogue — posted a few videos detailing the behind-the-scenes creation of Doja the Cat. While Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim designed the look, prosthetic artist Malina Stearns and makeup artist Ernesto Casillas created the mask. It took four hours to apply, but Doja was alright with that since it was her idea in the first place.

You can check out videos and photos from the process below.

The Gala’s theme didn’t go over with everyone, though. Actress Jameela Jamil criticized some of the attendees for embracing Lagerfeld as the theme given some of his controversial stances and comments about women. “Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants, and to sexual assault survivors,” she wrote. “And all the women’s publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it… Nobody has perfect morals, least of all me, but Jesus Christ we had a year to course correct here, and not award the highest honor possible to a known bigot.”