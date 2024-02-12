During last night’s Super Bowl halftime show, Usher took us through 25 years of R&B excellence in a mere 15 minutes. If you didn’t catch the show, it was insane — Usher rolled (literally) through hits, was joined on stage by the likes of Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, and Ludacris, had about four costume changes. It was a testament to the star power and discipline of Usher, who reminded the world he was still on top of his game as a vocalist and performer.

And for sneakerheads paying attention — a reminder that Usher has fantastic taste in footwear. During the final stretch of his performance, Usher strutted around the stage in a shimmering pair of chromed-out Jordan 4s, which may have had you wondering: How can I get a fresh pair of those?

Here is everything we know about Usher’s Jordan 4s:

If you were hoping to score a pair, we’re sorry to say you’re out of luck. Usher’s silver 4s were a custom job crafted by none other than the Shoe Surgeon himself, Dominic Ciambrone. The sneaker featured a simple three-color design with a metallic chrome upper, a white midsole, and blue accents with a custom stone-encrusted “U” logo at the heel.

Chrome uppers aren’t that big of a rarity in the sneaker world but we’ve never seen the metallic color on a pair of Jordan 4s, so if you’re hoping for a dupe that’ll get you in the same ballpark, it’s… not going to happen. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make something similar.

The Shoe Surgeon is currently taking requests on his website, so if you’re looking to build the sneaker of your dreams, hit up the site.