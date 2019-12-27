Vic Mensa Thinks ‘Rap Is Much To Blame’ For Juice WRLD’s Death

Juice WRLD’s recent death was a big blow to the hip-hop community, and since then, many rappers have spoken out and shared their thoughts about the situation. One of the latest is Vic Mensa, who believes that hip-hop culture played a role in Juice’s demise.

Speaking with a TMZ cameraman, Mensa said, “Rest in peace, Juice. Too early, 21. And rap is much to blame for it.” He said before that:

“I think that, as members of the hip-hop community, we need to take responsibility for the things that we say. We need to recognize that the sh*t that we talk about influences children. So when we are steady pushing a message of lean and Percocets and Xans, we are polluting the minds of the youth. We have a responsibility to give it to them in a real way. Not to say that you can’t talk about your real life and the things that are happening, but I think that we need to start holding each other and ourselves accountable for our glorification of the drug culture, 100 percent. That’s just what it is. Anything else, that’s parasitic to our people, to just act like this is the sh*t to be on lean all the time.”

Watch Mensa speak about Juice WRLD and drugs in hip-hop here.