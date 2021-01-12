Vic Mensa’s Nonprofit Was Robbed Of $40K Of Donations On New Year’s Eve

Vic Mensa‘s nonprofit organization, SaveMoneySaveLife, was reportedly robbed of over $40,000 worth of donated goods on New Year’s Eve, according to a video the rapper posted to Instagram Monday.

“On New Year’s Eve, the entire donation inventory for my non-profit @savemoneysavelife was robbed,” he wrote in the caption. “I founded the organization in 2018 to help the city I call home and since then we’ve donated 100,000+ pounds of food, over 50,000 pairs of shoes, and countless PPE supplies since the dawn of the pandemic. Sadly, we were set up and someone brought a truck to our Southside Chicago location and cleaned us out of over $40,000 worth of brand new shoes, Still, I want to thank everyone who has supported us thus far. Donation links are in my bio.”

The second slide of the post depicts the ransacked warehouse, with shoeboxes opened, emptied, and strewn all over the room. The shoes were collected ahead of a giveaway inspired as a reaction to 2018 reports of the Chicago Police Department using “bait trucks” to try and entrap potential thieves in underserved neighborhoods. SaveMoneySaveLife also provides first-aid training to volunteers, studios and training for aspiring media professionals, and organizes peace walks and back-to-school drives in the Chicago area.

For more information about the organization, visit its website here.