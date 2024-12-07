Victoria Monét is still on the prowl–at least musically. The “On My Mama” singer isn’t ready to abandon her Jaguar-era just yet.

Today (December 7), Victoria Monét revealed her holiday album plans, and it is inspired by Jaguar II. With a post on X (formerly Twitter), officially announced the forthcoming project.

“Santa’s bringing you a JAGUAR II Christmas 12/11 🐆🎄✨🤶🏾,” she wrote.

News of A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements arrives on the heels of Victoria’s dedicated super fans, the Tribe, beginning for a follow-up to first installment over four years ago.

“Victoria Monét did an orchestral album for Christmas where she reimagined some of her classics. I need her to do the same thing for Jaguar II,” wrote one fan, to which she replied, “👀 say less.”

Although Victoria didn’t share the forthcoming project’s tracklist, supporters are hoping Jaguar II series standouts such as “SOS (Sex On Sight),” “How Does It Make You Feel,” “Everybody Needs Someone,” and of course her Grammy nominated breakout song “On My Mama” make the cut.

Given the upcoming body of work is slated to drop on next week (December 11), fans of Victoria Monét won’t have to wait much longer before they’re cozying up with the album.