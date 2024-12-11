Following the release of 2020’s Jaguar, Victoria Monét unveiled A Jaguar Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements. Well, last year, she shared Jaguar II, and thankfully, it turns out the holiday-themed follow-up is a tradition: Today (December 11), Monét released Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements.
Created alongside composer Maurice “Pirahnahead” Herd, this album puts Monét’s vocals aside in favor of a purely instrumental experience. It’s certainly a compelling listen as the center of attention, but given its modernized holiday aesthetic and lack of vocals, it should also be one heck of a party background music soundtrack this holiday season. Also, you can’t go wrong when an album has song titles like “Stop (Askin Me 4Gifts).”
Check out the Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements cover art and tracklist below.
Victoria Monét’s Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements Album Cover Artwork
Victoria Monét’s Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements Tracklist
1. “It’s A Celebration Every Time It Snows”
2. “Cadillac Christmas”
3. “How Does It Make You Feel”
4. “On My Mama (Christmas Medley) ”
5. “I’m The One (Jingle Bells)”
6. “Stop (Askin Me 4Gifts)”
7. “Christmas In Hollywood ”
8. “Merry Christmas Dan (Deluxe Medley)
Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements is out now via Lovett Music/RCA Records. Find more information here.