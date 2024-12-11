Following the release of 2020’s Jaguar, Victoria Monét unveiled A Jaguar Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements. Well, last year, she shared Jaguar II, and thankfully, it turns out the holiday-themed follow-up is a tradition: Today (December 11), Monét released Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements.

Created alongside composer Maurice “Pirahnahead” Herd, this album puts Monét’s vocals aside in favor of a purely instrumental experience. It’s certainly a compelling listen as the center of attention, but given its modernized holiday aesthetic and lack of vocals, it should also be one heck of a party background music soundtrack this holiday season. Also, you can’t go wrong when an album has song titles like “Stop (Askin Me 4Gifts).”

Check out the Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements cover art and tracklist below.