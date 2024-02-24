Although Victoria’s time on the road via her international The Jaguar Tour has ended, supporters can catch her at the 2024 Roots Picnic . But what else is up her animal print sleeve? According to her latest interview, the answer is new music. So, when should we expect it?

When Does Victoria Monét’s Jaguar II Deluxe Album Come Out?

After expressing that she would be ending the Jaguar series, fans could get one last offering by way of a Jaguar II deluxe album. On February 23, during the “Hollywood” singer’s appearance on iHeart Radio’s The New Hit List, Victoria Monét teased the idea.

As she confirmed to host Angelina that Jaguar III is no longer happening, Victoria did spill details about a Jaguar II deluxe project. “I do want to put out a deluxe to ‘Jaguar II,'” she said. “So, we’re working on that…it will be [released] this year.”

The wait is sure to be worth it. Perhaps it will include the never-released tracks with her bestie Ariana Grande.

Victoria also spoke about her future songwriting plans. “I feel like there’s more of an open timeline on writing songs for other people,” she said. “So, I’m more focused on my artistry right now. My schedule doesn’t really allow for much else. But I do want to eventually get back into collaborating… writing with and for other people. Right now, it’s Victoria Monét world. I’ve done a lot of writing previously, so now I’m flipping into a new chapter.”

Watch the full interview above.