After nearly three years, Vince Staples is finally releasing a new project. The Long Beach rapper will share his third album, a self-titled effort, at the end of next week. It’s a project that will feature heavy production by Kenny Beats, something he revealed in an interview with W magazine.

“[Kenny] sent me a beat that I recorded on, and it just went from there,” he said. “We didn’t go into it intentionally thinking that we would end up with as much as we had. We ended up working two days a week for a month, from after Thanksgiving until before Christmas in 2020. A couple of weeks in, we looked up, and we had some stuff.”

As the release for Vince Staples nears, the rapper shared the tracklist for the upcoming effort on Saturday.

Vince’s third album is comprised of 10 tracks with a lone feature from rising singer Foushee. It also features his previously released single, “Law Of Averages,” which he released for fans last month. A quick glance at the album’s Apple Music pre-save page shows that Vince Staples clocks in at just 22 minutes, which happens to be the exact length of his last project, 2018’s FM!.

You can check out the album’s artwork above and its tracklist below.

1. “Are You With That?”

2. “Law Of Averages”

3. “Sundown Town”

4. “The Shining”

5. “Taking Trips”

6. “The Apple & The Tree”

7. “Take Me Home” Feat. Foushee

8. “Lil Fade”

9. “Lakewood Mall”

10. “Mhm”

Vince Staples is out 7/9 via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records. Pre-order it here.