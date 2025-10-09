Get ready for more surreal shenanigans from Long Beach rapper Vince Staples, as the long-awaited second season of his Netflix dramedy The Vince Staples Show is coming on November 6. The streamer shared the season 2 trailer today, which promises violent action, awkward comedy, and a harrowed Vince struggling to work through his traumatic past.

To call Vince’s 2025 “quiet” would be something of an understatement. After his flurry of activity for the past couple of years, including albums like last year’s Dark Times and 2022’s Ramona Park Broke My Heart, acting roles in White Men Can’t Jump and the first season of The Vince Staples Show, and a tour, Black In America, last year, Vince has taken a bit of a break from the spotlight as he filmed his show.

But now that the show is returning, perhaps that’s a signal that he intends to return to public life himself — after all, he’s had plenty of time to record new music, and he never did get to host that Limbo Beach festival he wanted to, so there should be a few things left on his agenda. And for anyone who’s been missing Vince’s music, there were still guest verses on projects from Ab-Soul and JID this year, as well.

You can watch the trailer for season two of The Vince Staples Show above.