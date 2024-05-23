Sufjan Stevens’ 2004 album Seven Swans ranked highly in Uproxx’s ranking of Stevens’ studio albums . Stevens most recently released Javelin last October, but he resurfaced Seven Swans on Thursday, May 23.

How To Buy Sufjan Stevens’ Seven Swans (Deluxe Edition) Vinyl

According to a press release, Stevens will release Seven Swans (Deluxe Edition), “an expanded version of the original album with special physical editions,” on June 21. Asthmatic Kitty Records has a $30 vinyl and $30 20th anniversary T-shirt available for pre-order here.

Stevens’ Instagram announcement provided more detailed descriptions of the various Seven Swans (Deluxe Edition) physical editions, as seen below.