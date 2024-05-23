Sufjan Stevens’ 2004 album Seven Swans ranked highly in Uproxx’s ranking of Stevens’ studio albums. Stevens most recently released Javelin last October, but he resurfaced Seven Swans on Thursday, May 23.
How To Buy Sufjan Stevens’ Seven Swans (Deluxe Edition) Vinyl
According to a press release, Stevens will release Seven Swans (Deluxe Edition), “an expanded version of the original album with special physical editions,” on June 21. Asthmatic Kitty Records has a $30 vinyl and $30 20th anniversary T-shirt available for pre-order here.
Stevens’ Instagram announcement provided more detailed descriptions of the various Seven Swans (Deluxe Edition) physical editions, as seen below.
“Seven Swans, 20th anniversary edition. 6/21/24 – available for pre-order now!
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of this now-beloved piece of @sufjan’s catalog, AKR is releasing a digital expanded edition of the album as well as three new limited-edition vinyl variants on June 21st, with pre-order starting today.
AKR Edition
Pressed on a zoetrope picture disc designed by @stephenhalker and @drewtetz, featuring swans in flight. Housed in a printed inner sleeve and matte jacket with embossing and a spot gloss finish.
Indie Record Store Edition
Pressed on silver vinyl and housed in a matte jacket with embossing and a spot gloss finish.
Dinked Archive Edition
Pressed on split-color vinyl and housed in a matte jacket with embossing and a spot gloss finish, the LP package will also include seven pieces of origami paper.
Each edition comes with a two-track flexi disc, featuring two bonus tracks, ‘I Went Dancing With My Sister’ and ‘Waste of What Your Kids Won’t Have.’
Also available to pre-order is the Seven Swans 20th Anniversary edition t-shirt, designed by visual artist and longtime collaborator @stephenhalker printed on 6.0oz cotton tees using water-based inks.”