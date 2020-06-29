The BET Awards took place this Sunday and it was a glimpse into the future of award shows amid the pandemic. The event went virtual, asking each of the artists who performed to send in a pre-taped video. As MTV’s VMAs are slated to happen soon, the awards show is still finding ways to be held in-person.

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the VMAs the green light to take place in NYC’s Barclays Center. During a press conference, Cuomo announced the event is happening in August, though the number of people who are able to attend is still in question. Barclays Center will allow the VMAs to have a “limited or no audience,” depending on the threat of the coronavirus. Following his announcement, Cuomo said he encourages the use of HEPA air filtration systems in indoor areas, which can filter out the virus.

Back in May, MTV told Billboard that they were exploring options to figure out how to hold the event in-person. “We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center,” an MTV spokesperson said. “The health of everyone involved remains our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music’s biggest night to audiences everywhere.”