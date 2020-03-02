“Wack” is the dirtiest stain a rapper could receive. But last week, Waka Flocka called himself wack. During an interview with Complex’s Everyday Struggle, he explained that by the time he reached the $30 million mark in 2013, he felt like he had no more reason to rap. “What was I rapping about? I’m rich. I wanted to be rich,” he recalled.

He added, “from that time to right now, I wanted to figure how can I become a billionaire and a multibillionaire off of business ’cause I did it with rap. I was a wack rapper. I knew I was wack…but I was real…my realness overcame my wackness.”

There’s nothing wrong with admitting when art is a means to an end, especially if you’re really good at your craft like Waka. Flockaveli and the LeBron Flocka James mixtapes are trap-crunk hybrids that serve as a vital link from the late ‘00s to the early ‘10s for Atlanta rap. But there are fans who don’t look so highly on these projects.

From MC Hammer to Soulja Boy and Lil Yachty today, there have always been rappers criticized by rap purists for supposedly watering down rap culture with music strong on fun factor but weak on multi-syllabics. Waka Flocka (and his onetime brother-in-rhyme Gucci Mane) carried that dubious cross at the turn of the 2010s, with songs like “Shawt Bus Shawty” ridiculing their intellect. Most artists resent such criticism, but Waka accepted it. His mixtape series titled I Can’t Rap submits to the idea.

His recent comments reflect those of Famous Dex, who surmised that he doesn’t make “real music,” and A Boogie who recently called all of his hits “mediocre.” Artists can’t help the opinions projected upon their art by consumers. But it’s disheartening when that same projection affects how they engage with their craft.

The major caveat of Waka’s assertion that he’s “a wack rapper but a hell of an entertainer” is his lineage. He was born in Jamaica, Queens, and moved to Riverdale, Georgia at nine. He has said that some of his favorite MCs are Nas, Jay-Z, KRS-One, and DMX. It turns out that even as an Atlanta rap legend, he’s also just another 33-year-old Queens native who can’t see past Nas.

Rappers are often put on a pedestal, but they’re regular people susceptible to the same conditioning and biases as any other person. It’s evident in the way that Waka spoke to Shepherd Express about his foray into the rap world: