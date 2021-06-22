Back in 2012, Wale released his eighth mixtape, Folarin, which would go on to be one of the better releases from hip-hop’s mixtape era. It was also an impressive effort in the rapper’s discography and nearly a decade later, Wale has announced its sequel is on the way. He shared the news on Twitter, along with a pretty big boast. “I understand you may feel how you feel for whatever soembody told you…but I just wanna reiterate that I’m one of the greatest of all time,” he wrote. “Catalog. Consistency. Influence. Longevity. DMV. With that said “#Folarin2” this summer.”

The arrival of Folarin 2 should be no more than a couple of months away. Recently he’s shared several singles, including “Good Vibes,” “Flawed” with Gunna, and “Lions, Bengals, & Bears” with DJ Money. Folarin 2 would also be his first project since his 2020 EP, The Imperfect Storm, and his first full-length effort since 2019’s Wow… That’s Crazy, an album that posted highlight tracks like “On Chill,” “Sue Me,” and “Love (Her Fault)” with Bryson Tiller. Prior to the announcement, Wale joined Coi Leray for a remix of Earthgang’s “Options.”

