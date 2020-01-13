Wale & Bryson Tiller’s ‘Love… (Her Fault)’ Video Reflects On Relationship Pains

Despite being an all-around good album, Wale and his sixth studio album, Wow… That’s Crazy were quite the sleepers in the hip-hop world in 2019. The album was heralded by a number of great moments, from his pledge to support all Black artists on “Sue Me” to the mainstream success of “On Chill.” Another good moment from the album comes from the well-crafted connection between Wale and Bryson Tiller on “Love… (Her Fault),” a track that sees Wale drunkenly reflecting on the many attempts he and his partner have endured to patch up their relationship.

Bringing Wow… That’s Crazy into the new year, Wale and Bryson Tiller find themselves together once again, this time in the video for “Love…(Her Fault).” Diredcted by Teyana Taylor — or Spike T, as she goes by while in the director’s chair — the video begins with Wale and Tiller at a house party with their partners. Things soon turn for the worse as tensions boil over on Wale’s end. The video continues with more arguments, both at the party and at a later date in the restaurant. Soon Wale and his partner have driven apart, with Wale left to be with his thoughts and his partner out partying and drinking the pain away.

To watch the new visual, hit play on the video above.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.