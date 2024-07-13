The song of the summer debate is ongoing. But folks online (including Rihanna) have made a strong argument for GloRilla’s catchy bop, “TGIF.”

Just when you thought the song couldn’t get any more addictive, the track made its way into a local newsroom. Yesterday (July 12), GloRilla took to Instagram to reveal a hilarious remake of the record with everyone’s favorite weatherman, Nick Kosir.

“It’s 7 pm Friday & here’s da forecast from me & my guy, Nick Kosir 😂🔥,” she wrote.

In the clip, the Fox anchor put his own professional spin on GloRilla’s smash single and forecast reporting will never be the same.

“I ain’t got no sunburn / cause I got sunscreen on me / I’ma show my forecast / For the rest of the week / How are we gonna cool off / In this kind of heat / Turn on all the fans / Turn on the ac / Turn down all the blinds / Cause it’s hot and sticky / 60 percent chance that a cold front will advance / Til then its hots as Hades / Now let’s hit this dance,” he rapped.

Watch the full video below.

This isn’t Nick Kosir’s first time incorporating trendy tracks into his onscreen appears. But his spin on GloRilla’s “TGIF” is just divine alignment.