Westside Gunn Pulls Out All The Stops On His ‘Flygod Is An Awesome God II’ Tracklist

At this point, the Griselda Records machine churning out product can go right up there with “death” and “taxes” as the only assured things in the era of COVID-19. The Buffalo, New York-based label produces new projects at an almost frightening rate, leaving fans to wonder when these guys do things like eating and/or sleeping. The latest addition to their ever-growing canon is Flygod Is An Awesome God II, the latest full-length release from Westside Gunn — who just released his last full-length, Pray For Paris, in April.

The upcoming project features production from Griselda in-house hit maker Daringer, Sadhugold, Conductor Williams, Chuck Inglish, JR Swiftz, Street Runner, and more, with guest vocals coming from Griselda’s other members Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar, associate member and poet Keisha Plum, and frequent collaborator Boldy James, along with multiple appearances from Stove God Cooks and up-and-coming New Yorker Rome Streetz. Gunn appears to have pulled out all the stops on this one, which should be worth a listen, considering Griselda’s consistency.

Check out the album cover and tracklist for Flygod Is An Awesome God II below.

01. Praise God Intro feat. A.A. Rashid

02. Michael Irvin

03. Jose Canseco feat. Stove God Cooks

04. One More Hit feat. Stove God Cooks

05. Sadhu Interlude 1

06. Lil Cease feat. Armani Caesar

07. FCK the Police

08. Buffs vs. Wires feart. Benny The Butcher and Boldy James

09. Minister Maino Skit

10. Bubba Chuck feat. Stove God Cooks

11. Sadhu Interlude 2

12. Drive By Love feat. Keisha Plum

13. Rebirth feat. Keisha Plum

14. Steve Behr feat. Rome Streetz

Flygod Is An Awesome God II is due via Griselda Records / Shady Records 7/3.