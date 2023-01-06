Next week, the State of Georgia v. Jeffery Lamar Williams (better known professionally as Young Thug) and YSL Enterprises, Inc. (or Young Stoner Life Records) RICO trial will begin. With each day that passes, more details about the case emerge, including Williams’ alleged witness list.

In May 2022, Williams and 29 other associates were indicted on 56 counts of criminal acts under the state’s RICO Act. However, now that several co-defendants have accepted plea deals, including fellow rapper and label signee Gunna, fans wondered what that would mean for Williams. He was not offered a plea deal and was denied bond several times ahead of the trial, in which the state has tabbed “around 300 witnesses.” The defense is expected to call several prominent figures in the music world.

Williams’ charges are as follows:

one count of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act,

possession of a firearm while committing a felony,

possession of a machine gun,

two counts of participating in criminal street activity,

three counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act,

and one charge of street racing.

Young Thug’s trial for his RICO case is scheduled for Monday, January 9, 2023. The trial is expected to run for as long as six months.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.