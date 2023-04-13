What Time Does Frank Ocean Perform At Coachella 2023?

Frank Ocean has been making headlines for a rumored collaboration with BMW and a viral new look. He’s also about to headline Coachella on April 16 and April 23 and fans are freaking out.

Festival attendees are restless for set times to know when to rush to stages to see their favorite performers, and finally, they’re out. Ocean’s highly anticipated set for the first weekend will be taking place at 10:05 p.m. PT on the Coachella stage, so concertgoers have to make sure to stick around late to catch him.

The Blonde musician was rumored to play Coachella before he was announced as a headliner. He was supposed to perform at the festival in 2020, which ended up being canceled due to COVID-19. He was unavailable for the 2022 dates, with festival co-founder Paul Tollett saying, “Right now, it’s the Wild West. I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

Other exciting acts taking the stage the same day as Frank include GloRilla, Fousheé, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Sudan Archives, Noname, IDK, Dominic Fike, Willow, Pi’erre Bourne, and more. Find the full lineup here.

