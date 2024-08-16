What Was BeatKing’s Cause Of Death?

Houston rapper-producer BeatKing was reported dead at the age of 39 yesterday, and now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to TMZ, BeatKing died in a Houston hospital on Thursday (August 15) after suffering a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung. According to the Mayo Clinic, this blood clot usually starts in a deep vein in the leg and travels to the lung, although in rare cases, it can also start in a different part of the body.

BeatKing, who was described as a Texas rap staple, rose to national prominence in 2020 with the breakout success of his single “Then Leave” featuring Queendom Come. He continued to see success outside the Texas local scene with collaborations alongside the likes of 2 Chainz and Griselda rapper Armani Caesar, while maintaining his grip on his home state’s music scene alongside Erica Banks and DJ Chose.

BeatKing’s death was first announced by his manager, Tasha Felder, who wrote, “Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost Beatking. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters, his music, and his fans. We will love him forever.”