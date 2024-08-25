Even her former 1017 Records label head Gucci Mane expressed his sorrow in an Instagram upload (viewable here ). Shortly after, users speculated about Enchanting’s cause of death. Now, it has officially confirmed. Continue below for more information.

Back in June, rising Texas talent Enchanting (real name Channing Nicole Larry) tragically died . Shortly after the news was confirmed and shared online fans of the late “ Issa Photoshoot ” rapper penned touching tributes in her honor.

What Was Former 1017 Records Rapper Enchanting’s Cause Of Death?

According to HipHopDX, Enchanting died as a result of an oxycodone and benzodiazepines overdose. In the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office public information records (viewable here), physician Jeffrey Barnard ruled the overdose as accidental.

Prior to the autopsy’s results, a source close to Enchanting spoke to The Shade Room and claimed the recording artist was allegedly struggling with her sobriety and “suffering from withdrawals.”

“She came to my house the last four days to get clean,” said the insider. “She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried.”

The heartbreaking news is a gutting reminder of Enchanting’s former 1017 Records label mate, Big Scarr, who passed in 2022 reportedly from the same sad cause.

In a fact sheet posted by the Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration, oxycodone is classified as a semisynthetic narcotic analgesic. Benzodiazepines (common examples Valium, Xanax, Halcion, Ativan, and Klonopin) are described as: “A depressant that produces sedation and hypnosis, relieve anxiety and muscle spasms, and reduce seizures.”