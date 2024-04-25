Since last November, Diddy has been at the center of several very troubling allegations and lawsuits. Most recently, Homeland Security raided his Los Angeles and Miami residences. Thus, countless people are taking the opportunity to air their unfiltered opinions on Diddy, including 50 Cent, Kesha, Katt Williams, and Mase.

Add Gucci Mane to the list. On Wednesday, April 24, the Atlanta-bred rapper dropped “TakeDat,” a four-minute song that ruthlessly mocks Diddy. The first line uttered is, “I’m just f*cking around, but no Diddy.” Throughout the song, more or less every bar is punctuated with “No Diddy,” such as, “I got a Yung Miami b*tch from the city / I’m spendin’ money like a trick (No Diddy),” and “But she can’t be underage (No Diddy).”

The accompanying video finds Gucci Mane in a jacuzzi, surrounded by women. If the scene looks familiar, that’s because Gucci Mane not-so-subtly recreated Diddy’s scene from The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1994 “Big Poppa” video. And just in case there’s any confusion as to whether this was absolutely, one-hundred percent intentional, Gucci Mane posted a side-by-side image on Instagram alongside the caption, “Hardest song of the summer #TAKEDAT.”

Elsewhere in the video, Gucci Mane rides a motorcycle while delivering perhaps the song’s biggest blow to Diddy (and, unfortunately, the Detroit Pistons caught a stray): “Why you ain’t ever seen Wop at the brunch? / ‘Cause they might spike the punch, man, that sh*t too risky / Rule No. 1, never be too friendly / These industry n***** have bad intentions / I don’t trust nobody, and I stay my distance / Plus, your whole team suck, like the Detroit Pistons.”

Watch Gucci Mane’s “TakeDat” video above.