When Does Eminem’s ‘The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’ Come Out?

With the release of his new single “Houdini” in the rearview, Eminem fans are now looking forward to the release of his upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). Em announced the album in late April after teasing fans with a phony album announcement to start the month — April Fools!

So, when is Eminem’s new album, The Death Of Slim Shady, scheduled for release?

Although no formal release date has been given as yet, Eminem did give a release window, “Summer 2024.” That means that the album could be out as early as this month, and as late as September. However, Eminem has made the album available for pre-order for “one week only” as a limited-edition digital release with an exclusive bonus track. You can pre-order the album on Eminem’s website.

In addition to releasing his twelfth studio album this year, Eminem had previously announced plans to produce a documentary about stan culture — although it seems that it’ll be specifically about Eminem fans rather than the larger phenomenon. Fans looking for new music from their hero received a new song, as well, in the form of “Doomsday 2,” which appeared on the Lyrical Lemonade album, All Is Yellow, with a video featuring a slew of artists he’s inspired over the years, including Big Sean, Cordae, Denzel Curry, JID, and Teezo Touchdown.