When Is Chili’s Barbz Day For 2023?

Ice Spice’s devoted Munchkin fans run on her Dunkin’ specialty drink. For a while, Cardi B’s Bardi Gang and Saweetie’s Icy Girls were lovin’ their McDonald’s meals. But “Last Time I Saw You” rapper Nicki Minaj’s die-hard supporters, The Barbz, was one of the first hip-hop communities with a devoted chain restaurant celebration thanks to Chili’s Grill & Bar. So when is Chili’s next Barbz Day for 2023?

According to the announcement posted to the company’s official X (formerly Twitter) page, the date to remember is October 17.

What seemingly started as a stunt to spike the engagement on Chili’s social media page last year has become a fun night for Barbz and anyone near a chain. Last year, around this time, locations hosted Barbz Day with a specialty drink, the Barbarita (Cranberry Margarita), for $5.

Earlier in the week, when ChChili’srompted the open call, the Barbz answered with whooping support.

“Damn 25k y’all asking for too much [crying emojis],” wrote one fan.

“The barbz can do anything, baby,” replied the company.

Although it isn’t clear if the same drink special or discount price will remain the same, based on the online engagement, the Barbz are down to support their queen either way.

