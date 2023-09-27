When Will Nicki Minaj Release The New Song She Performed At The VMAS?

Unfortunately, we don’t know when Nicki’s next song is due, but thanks to a new post on Twitter (which I’m never calling “X”), we know a bit more about what it’s going to sound like. While the live version of the stripped-down track made the beat a little bit harder to hear, in the sample Nicki shared on Twitter, the beat comes through more clearly. She’s shared snippets of the song before, leading to some listeners criticizing her for referring to having shooters as her husband was sentenced to house arrest for making threats against Offset.

While we don’t know when the track is due, we do have a release date for Nicki’s fifth studio album. Pink Friday 2 is due 11/17 on Young Money and Republic Records.